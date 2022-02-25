SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – St. Patrick’s Day is steadily approaching, and many are already making plans for what they’re going to do the day of. In preparation, here is a list of some of the Irish pubs in the Savannah area along with some other places you can visit for a fun time.

O’Connell’s Irish Pub

In the heart of Savannah by the Olde Pink House sits O’Connell’s Irish Pub. They specialize in serving whiskey and beer but they have a full bar available for whatever drinks you’re interested in. O’Connell’s is open until midnight on Monday, 2 a.m. on Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday. They are closed on Sundays. You can find their website by visiting the link here.

Kelley’s Fia Rua Irish Pub

Located in Richmond Hill, this Irish Pub is a great option for those who want to avoid the St. Patrick’s Day traffic of downtown Savannah. They are open until 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 8 p.m. on Sunday and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Their food menu includes Guinness beef stew and shepherd’s pie along with things like burgers and sandwiches. You can find their website by visiting the link here.

McDonough’s Restaurant and Lounge

Located on East McDonough Street, this restaurant and lounge serves burgers, pizza, wings and beer all at reasonable prices. They are a great local place to stop at for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, be that the day of or sometime during the week. They are open Monday through Saturday until 3 a.m. and on Sunday until 2 a.m. You can check out their website by visiting the link here.

Looking for a different pub? Savannah has plenty to offer. Here are a couple more pubs in the area that may be of interest to you.

Six Pence Pub

Six Pence Pub is British pub that offers both traditional British and American options. This includes bangers and mash, shepherd’s pie and burgers. They are located on Bull Street just a short walk from Chippewa Square. They are open until midnight on Friday and Saturday and 11 p.m. the rest of the week. You can find their website by clicking the link here.

Molly MacPherson’s Scottish Pub and Grill

With their Savannah location on West Congress Street, Molly MacPherson’s is an easy walk from Franklin Square. They also have locations in Pooler and Richmond Hill if you don’t want to brave the downtown traffic. Their menu includes traditional Scottish eats and a wide selection of single-malt scotch and beer. They are open from 11 a.m. until 3 a.m. every day of the week and you can find their website by clicking the link here.

Looking for an Irish pub that isn’t in the Savannah area?

Here’s one in Hilton Head that might catch your eye: Reilley’s Grill & Bar. They will be serving corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew and green beer the Sunday before St. Patrick’s Day to celebrate the holiday. You can check out their website for their menu and hours by clicking the link here.