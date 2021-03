SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Wednesday morning, the Basilica Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Savannah held St. Patrick’s Day Mass. Due to COVID-19 concerns the event was virtual this year.

Watch the event in the video above.

This year the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee made the decision to cancel the St. Patrick’s Day parade for a second year in a row.

They are hosting a few virtual events to celebrate and honor the holiday.

You can watch those virtual events here on WSAV.com.