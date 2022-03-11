SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The fountain at Forsyth Park is turning green to help kick off St. Patrick’s Day festivities in the Hostess City.

The greening of the fountain has become a local tradition that dates back to the mid 20th century. Savannahians lined the fountain decked out in green to watch the fountain transform.

For the past two years, St. Patrick’s Day festivities were either canceled or held virtually due to COVID concerns. However, this year, Savannah got back on its feet and is hosting all events in person.

