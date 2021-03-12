WATCH: Ceremony honors deceased St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshals

St. Patrick's Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee held a ceremony honoring the deceased grand marshals Friday late afternoon at the Catholic Cemetery.

Watch the full event in the video above.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, officials cancelled the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade this year.

Since the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee is not having the parade, they are hosting a few virtual events to celebrate and honor the holiday.

You can watch those virtual events here on WSAV.com.

