SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee held a ceremony at The Catholic Cemetary Thursday to honor the deceased grand marshals.

This ceremony focused on the 1972 grand marshal Francis Patrick Rossiter, Sr. who would have been celebrating his 50th anniversary.

Savannah’s parade is back this year and set to kick off on March 17 at 10:15 a.m. To view a list WSAV has put together of happenings surrounding St. Patrick’s Day, click or tap here.