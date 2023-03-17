SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mixed martial arts fans were in luck Friday.

UFC legend Conor McGregor was spotted around Savannah for its annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

“I’m pretty happy to be here,” Ireland-born McGregor told WSAV.

Before the parade began, McGregor stopped to take photos with some local first responders.

photo: Savannah Police Department

photo: Savannah Fire Department

photo: Savannah Fire Department

photo: Savannah Fire Department

“Our SWAT officers checked in on Conor McGregor. (I mean, he probably doesn’t need our help but it felt like the right thing to do… and we wanted photos!)” the Savannah Police Department posted on Facebook.

He was also spotted at the Savannah Fire Department, taking a picture with Chief Elzie Kitchen and other members of the department.

McGregor was joined by his longtime girlfriend and three children.

He was later seen riding in the parade in a vehicle sporting the logo for his Irish whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve.