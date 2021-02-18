Tybee Post Theater plans to ‘Paint the Town Green’

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – March kicks off the peak of tourist season for many cities including Tybee Island. With another year of canceled events, a Tybee nonprofit is getting creative to safely celebrate one of the biggest holidays of the year.

They Tybee Post Theater is sponsoring what they say is going to be an annual event. ‘Paint the Town Green,’ is a citywide initiative to encourage community members to safely celebrate while helping out local businesses struggling to stay afloat.

Friends of Tybee Theater President Virginia Ward said she got the idea from a friend in New Orleans when the community transformed their homes into parade floats after the Mardis Gras parade was canceled. She said Tybee’s Irish celebration is a major part of the year for locals.

With the help from city leaders, Ward is inviting community members to paint Tybee Island green with outrageous decorations with the chance to see the luck of the Irish and a get a few bragging rights if they snag one of the theater’s cash prizes.

The theater will set the leprechauns loose on March 12th through the 21st. Prizes will be passed out for best decorations and both renters and property owners are welcome to join in the fun. To join the digital parade route all you have to do is send your name and address to tybeeireland@yahoo.com by February 22nd’s deadline.

Ward said local businesses and people in the arts have struggled for months. She hopes bringing a little theater into the community will lift spirits and make a difference for those that are trying to stay afloat.

The theater is working with the mayor, city manager, and police chief to keep the celebrations safe.