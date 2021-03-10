Tybee Island turns into Tybee Ireland this Sunday

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Irish flags, shamrocks, inflatable leprechauns, garden gnomes and green bunting are taking over Tybee Island. Homeowners and businesses are gearing up for the 1st annual Paint Tybee Ireland Green competition.

The contest judges will tour Tybee Sunday morning, allowing the islanders to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in a socially-distanced and safe way. The judges will be afloat to begin the two-hour tour.

More than 50 homeowners signed up to decorate their homes and compete for the pot o’gold: $1,000 goes to the first-place home, $500 to second place, and $250 to third place.

Tybee Post Theater sponsored the contest. Winners will be announced live on the theater’s Facebook page at noon on March 17.

Competing homes and businesses are found on nearly every street on the three-mile island.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to tour the participating homes and businesses this weekend from their cars, golf cart or on foot.

The theater has posted a digital map showcasing which properties are participating in the painting, which works best if users use Google Maps, according to Tybee Island Post Theater. Printed maps will also be available and can be picked up at the Theater, 10 Van Horne Ave., Tybee Island, Ga 31328.

The prize money was donated by Cindy Meyer, Seabolt Brokers. If anyone would like to make a contribution to the non-profit Tybee Post Theater to support this ongoing program, checks can be mailed to Tybee Post Theater, P.O. Box 2356, Tybee Island, GA 31328.