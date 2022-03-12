TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — The first parade of the St. Patrick’s season is finally here – Tybee Island’s 19th annual Irish Heritage Parade.

The people of Tybee have been waiting patiently for this moment. Two years have stood between them and a celebration quite like this.

The spirit of the Irish was out in full force Saturday for Tybee Island’s parade.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown Tybee in anticipation of all the floats and shenanigans that would follow.

“My god it’s beautiful, the weather is perfect, the wind is blowing. It’s energetic, it’s fun, the music is just great, everyone’s smiling and just happy,” said Tybee Island resident, Jenna Ruchi.

The celebration was jam packed with live music and all the long awaited St. Patties excitement, even featuring Savannah’s own St. Patrick’s Day parade Grand Marshal, Danny Powers.

“It’s been brewing for many years since we haven’t been able to celebrate St. Patrick’s in Savannah or on Tybee so as a family we wanted to get together,” said another resident with her family, Leighel Snyder.

Residents and visitors alike were excited to be celebrating St. Pat’s again.

“It’s so exciting, these guys brought me around and were like let’s go to Tybee yeahhhhh, it’s been an experience and a half,” said Tybee visitor, Sophia Lahmers.

“Actually our heritage is actually German, but we’re all Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, yes we are,” exclaimed Snyder.

This event formally kicks off St. Patrick’s season in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Hilton Head Island’s celebration will kick off on Sunday at 3 p.m.

