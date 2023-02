HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – With St. Patrick’s Day approaching, a sashing ceremony was held for Hilton Head’s 2023 parade grand marshal.

Tennis champion Stan Smith will lead Hilton Head’s 38th annual parade on March 12.

“It’s very special to be the grand marshal, to be able to ride in the car and be the head of the parade,” Smith said.

To celebrate the honor, family and friends gathered at Reilley’s Grill & Bar Wednesday evening.