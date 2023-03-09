SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police want to help you celebrate safely especially if you’ll have little ones with you.

We sat down with Sargeant Jason Pagliaro to get some advice for parents during the parade.

He says the best thing you can do is take a picture of your child before heading out. It can be especially hard to put out a description on holidays.

A picture can help police find and identify your child faster. he also says to write down your name and phone number with non-toxic markers on your child’s arm in case you are separated.

It could speed up the process.

“Some kids don’t know mommy and daddy other than by mommy and daddy other than by mommy and daddy, so then we have a name and a phone number to reach them at if the child’s too young to know what the phone number is, another thing you can do is put it on a slip of fabric, safety pin it to the inside of their shirt so we can find it quickly, or they can go hey here’s mommy’s number.”

