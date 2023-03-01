SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The parade grand marshal has been named—now it is time for his wife to receive an honor.

Sherrie Schwarz received her sash tonight during a special ceremony in the gymnasium of St. James Catholic Church on the south side.

Her husband, George, is this year’s, grand marshal. Mrs. Schwarz will wear the sash to all the official events of the season… including the Celtic cross mass and parade, which she says is her favorite event.

Organizers say Sherrie and George are the kind of people who have always jumped in and helped. So, they are happy that they are being honored this year.

Sherrie tells us this is almost like a fairytale – a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“You know, I’ve always been on the other side of this and I’ve watched these beautiful ladies go before me and I’ve told some of them ‘I’m going to walk in your steps’ for the parade and one of them told me, ‘wear tennis shoes.”

“Daughters was founded 36 years ago but a group of ladies whose husbands were a part of the parade committee. and they founded this so that women had a place to go and women can make a statement and women can have a part in the St. Patrick’s Day festivities,” said Mary Ellis, Daughters of Ireland President.