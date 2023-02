SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Committee announced its newest Grand Marshal over the weekend.

Mr. George Schwarz will serve as the 199th Grand Marshal for the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade. As a veteran member of the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Committee, Schwarz will have the opportunity to lead the festivities once again in March.

Last year, Danny Powers served as the 198th Grand Marshal for the parade.