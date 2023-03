SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As is tradition, the Mass of the Feast of St. Patrick kicked off St. Paddy’s Day in Savannah.

The service was held Friday morning at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist.

Members of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee sat front row, including this year’s grand marshal, George Schwarz.

Immediately following the celebration of Mass, the St. Patrick’s Day parade begins in the Hostess City.