HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Hilton Head Island is gearing up for its 38th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

It’s said to be the oldest St. Patrick’s Day parade in the state.

The event kicks off at 3 p.m. Sunday on Pope Avenue featuring over 100 entries. That includes 11 bands, a Coast Guard helicopter flyover, the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile and the largest boiled peanut.

Tennis champion Stan Smith has been selected as this year’s parade grand marshal.

If you can’t make it in person, WSAV, a proud sponsor, will be broadcasting the parade live on TV and streaming online.

But the fun begins on Hilton Head even before parade day.

Irish Concert

Hilton Head is hosting its second annual Irish Concert in Celebration Park on Saturday.

Featuring The Fenian Sons and the Boston Police Gaelic Column Pipes and Drums, the concert will take place from 4 to 7 p.m.

It’s free and open to the public.

St. Patrick’s Day parade

There are a few things to know, as far as traffic is concerned.

The sheriff’s office will begin rerouting the traffic on Pope Avenue at approximately 2 p.m.

The parade steps off from the Beach Parking Lot onto Pope Avenue across from Lagoon Road. It then travels along Pope Avenue before turning left onto Office Park Road, ending at Park Plaza.

For those concerned about parking, the Breeze Trolley is offering one-way trips from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on parade day, picking up at USCB Hilton Head and dropping off near Lowcountry Celebration Park. No other stops will be made.