SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner and the parade committee is honoring the past grand marshals.

2023 will mark 50 years since Aloysius J. Handiboe, Jr. served as grand marshal for the 1973 parade.

Thursday, The St. Patrick’s Day Committee honored his memory with a look back at his legacy.

Father Patrick O’Brien, this year’s Chaplain of the parade says Handiboe Jr. was a man that was all about his religion and his loved ones.

O’Brien said, “Mr. Handiboe was a man of faith, first of all and he was a family man that was always doing for his family and for his faith. He was in church on a regular basis and he could not do enough for his family. Family was very important”.

People who knew him called him “Al”. He was actually the first grand marshal to name a parade chaplain, and it is something that still exists today.

Nora Sweatt says the parade was her favorite memory of her grandfather.

”Always the parade. Everything was green. The cars were green, the house, everything. Furniture was green, everything was green. Big Irish people all the way around. Um, March 17th is also my grandmother and my grandfather’s anniversary because they got married on St. Patrick’s Day”. Sweatt said.

He passed away in 1992, but he is still being remembered today as someone who touched the lives of so many. Father O’Brien says it is important to never forget.

O’Brien said, “And take 5 minutes as the committee said this afternoon and go by and visit the graves of our loved ones because we can ask ourselves, where would we be without them?”

The famous song, “It’s St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah” was actually written by Handiboe’s father. It debuted at the 1952 parade, and it is a song that is a staple in the Irish community.