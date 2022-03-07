SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been two years without a St. Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah, but the event is set to return Thursday, March 17.

A number of public parking garages are available downtown, and special event parking typically ranges from $5 to $20. But keep in mind, space is limited.

There are some changes to be aware of this year, including the extended to-go cup zone (applies March 17 only) and the suspension of parking permits for out-of-town motorcoaches (applies March 17 to 20).

According to the city, this does not apply to local shuttle services. Companies must register with the city and will be required to provide pick-up and drop-off locations and times.

courtesy of Savanah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee

provided by city of Savannah

Meanwhile, Chatham Area Transit is finalizing plans and plans to release details on routes, shuttles and ferries this week.

WSAV News 3 is told parking garage passes will be available this year. City officials said they will update the Parking & Transportation page (linked here) with details.

In the meantime, anyone interested in pre-paid spaces can call the Bryan Street Garage at 912-651-6477.

Taxi rates

The following rate changes will be in effect from 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, through 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 20:

Zone A (To Go Cup Zone) | $5 per person | The areas bounded by the Savannah River to the east curb line of Pennsylvania Avenue/Skidaway Road, to the south curb line of Victory Drive.

Zone B | $10 per person | This zone covers all other areas outside of the To Go Cup Zone in the city, regardless of the pickup and drop-off points.

The city says drivers have the option to run their meter in lieu of charging the temporary rate, specifically for regular customers.

According to the city, anyone found operating at the temporary rate outside of this window will be subject to a $500 fine.

Complaints or comments can be forwarded to the cab inspector at 912-651-6468.