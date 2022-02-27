SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The 198th St. Patrick’s Day parade of Savannah has announced their newest grand marshal, Daniel T. Powers.

“It’s been two years since we’ve had a parade, and as you could see from the crowd here today we’re very anxious to get that back on the street, I can tell you and I’m sure the city of Savannah is and, we’re gonna do all we can to make sure we make everybody proud,” Powers said.

Powers, who had hopes of becoming grand marshal prior to the pandemic, is finally getting to see his dreams come to fruition — dreams that are decades in the making.

“Personally, this celebration goes back with my family for generations. My grandfather wrote the lyrics to ‘It’s St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah’ back in the 50’s. He saw it published but he actually passed away prior to hearing it, the audio of it. I guess that’s the biggest thing for me and the rest of the family. I’ve lost several brothers, you know, and this is for them,” Powers explained.

While Powers is thrilled to see all the St. Patrick’s festivities come to life over the course of the next few weeks, he wants everyone to remember to represent the city accordingly.

“First of all, behave. You know, let’s get back out there and let’s enjoy one another’s company, and don’t do anything crazy, and if you have to wear a mask wear a mask. We’re really looking forward to getting back out there,” said Powers.

The St. Patrick’s Day parade will take place Thursday, March 17th.