Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) — We’re less than two weeks away from Savannah’s 2022 St. Patrick’s Day parade. Sunday, the parade committee’s newest Grand Marshal and his family were officially introduced to the public and sworn in to the position.

Nearly 100 Savannahians were in attendance for the formal investiture of the parade Grand Marshal, Danny Powers.

After assisting on the committee for many years, Powers will lead the march this upcoming St. Patrick’s Day for the city’s 198th annual celebration.

Several city leaders were in attendance to show support for Powers and the parade committee, as well as offering words of encouragement as the city prepares for its first major celebration in two years.

“As a community we have kept the faith, in this community we have followed the science. We canceled, we modified, we masked, we adjusted, we lost, we mourned, we suffered, we persevere, and now we’re back,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

On Friday the greening of the Forsyth Fountain will take place, formally kicking off a week chock-full of festivities.