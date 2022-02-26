SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Officials in Savannah are moving ahead with plans to bring back the city’s beloved St. Patrick’s Day parade, a 198-year-old tradition in Georgia’s oldest city that’s also one of its most profitable events.

City officials refused to grant a permit for the sprawling March 17 parade in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the celebration is scheduled to return next month, with some changes intended to curb public drunkenness and boost business at local bars and restaurants.

Savannah’s city council voted Thursday to withhold permits used in the past to hold a multi-day St. Patrick’s festival with outdoor concerts and beer vendors on the city’s waterfront. Mayor Van Johnson said COVID-19 infections are expected to keep declining before the Irish holiday arrives.