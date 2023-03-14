SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With St. Patrick’s Day just days away, nearly half a million people are expected to descend on the Hostess City in the coming days. Due to the anticipated influx of residents and tourists, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says to expect an increase in law enforcement in the city.

During his weekly press conference Tuesday, Mayor Johnson said it will be all hands on deck this week with multiple law enforcement agencies planning to patrol the streets ahead of St. Paddy’s Day.

“It’s been very important for us to make sure we’re maintaining public safety around the community,” Johnson said.

The mayor says hundreds of officers from several agencies are coming in from across the state to ensure that the public is kept safe during the festivities.

While incidents of gun violence in Savannah continue to rise, the mayor says there isn’t much to worry about in terms of safety over the weekend. However, he says it does represent a bigger issue in the state — gun control.

“I don’t think it’s specific to St Patrick’s Day and definitely not to Savannah,” Johnson said of the uptick in gun violence. “In the state of Georgia they allow guns to be everywhere, so we cannot be surprised when they show up everywhere.”

While there will be an increased police presence, Johnson warns visitors and locals to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings at all times.