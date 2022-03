SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The connection between Savannah and Ireland dates back over a century.

That connection was underscored today. Wednesday afternoon Mayor Van Johnson greeted a delegation from Wexford, Ireland.

The group took part in a special ceremony, proclaiming the partnership between Savannah and Wexford.

The mayor also handed out keys to the city. By the way, Georgia Southern recently became the first public American university to open a campus in Wexford.