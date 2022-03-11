SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Getting your St. Patrick’s Day plans ironed out? You’ll want to know these rules if you plan to participate in the land rush this year.

The squares will be emptied by security guards and city marshals at 10 p.m. the night before St. Patrick’s Day. Then, at 6 a.m. Thursday morning, they will open the squares officially for attendees to stake their claim on where they will be sitting or standing for the parade.

That’s not all there is to it, though. The city has established rules for the land rush that will need to be followed. Thankfully, many of these rules are common sense and shouldn’t be difficult to follow.

As with the rest of your day-to-day life, hitting, pushing or grabbing others will not be tolerated.

There will be orange fencing in place to protect the landscaping of the squares. Do not tear this down, as it is there for a reason.

Parade-goers are also responsible for any litter in or around the space that they occupied during the night as they waited for the land rush to begin. Similarly, they are responsible for litter in or around the space that they occupy in the square.

While it is acknowledged that parade-goers waiting through the night for the land rush may get louder as the night progresses, there is a noise ordinance and people are asked to comply.

Though drinking alcoholic beverages is permitted, there are some things to remember. First, staff will be there to monitor and ensure that local ordinances are not being broken. This includes ensuring that there is no public drunkenness and no public urination.

Also important to remember, glass containers and styrofoam are prohibited during the parade. If an attendee is found to have glass, a city marshal will approach them and ask them to either pour their beverage into an approved cup or pour the beverage out entirely.

If an attendee is found to be in violation of an ordinance, they will be asked to comply. If they do not comply then they will be asked to leave. If they do not leave, the Savannah Police Department will be called if necessary.

These rules may seem overwhelming at first, but they are in place to make sure everyone has a good time and a safe experience. If you would like to read over the full list of rules, you can download them by visiting the link here.