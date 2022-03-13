SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist opened their doors for a special Celtic Cross Mass service Sunday, honoring the Irish immigrants that settled in the United States some centuries before us.

“Since I’ve gotten here, arrived in Sept. of 2020, it was probably the largest crowd I’ve seen in the Cathedral which was really very very special. It was a sea of green – green jackets, green outfits, and to see the beautiful dedication to St. Patrick and to our Catholic faith here in Savannah, it says a lot,” said Bishop Stephen Parkes.

Following the service, hundreds marched through the streets of downtown Savannah to the Celtic Cross Monument at Emmet Park dedicated to the past, present and future of the Irish heritage.

“It’s such a great time in the life of our city, in the life of our district, it is one of the most special times of the year as far as I’m concerned and just to see the whole community, especially this year when we’re finally able to get out. I think that’s what makes it even more special, that and the fact that Danny Powers is the Grand Marshal, my good friend Danny Powers, I’m so proud of him,” said Rep. Buddy Carter, (R) Savannah, Ga.

Speaking of Mr. Powers, his experience so far as Grand Marshal has been nothing short of spectacular. Though the weeks have been busy, he’s looking forward to everything that has yet to come.

“Everything we’ve been to has been fabulous. We had the Tybee Island Irish heritage parade yesterday, and that was really super awesome. If you guys were down there you saw the crowds, so you kind of get an idea of what you’re gonna expect here on Thursday, maybe like 100 fold,” explained Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal Danny Powers.

Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade will kick off Thursday morning at 10:15 a.m.