SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Rain did not stop the crowd from coming out for this year’s Greening of the Fountain in Forsyth Park.

Everyone cheered as the waters ran green on Friday in a celebration that draws hundreds of locals and visitors every year.

Organizers say the tradition kicks off St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Savannah, and for Savannahians that come every year, it feels like home.

“It reminds you of your childhood. So, there’s something special about this event specifically. The normality of it,” said local Korri Ray. “Father O’Brian is already pulled up—there’s things that always happen here every year and you look forward to it, you look for it.”

