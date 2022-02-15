Pooler to host inaugural St. Patrick’s Day festival

POOLER, GA. (WSAV) — For the first time ever, the City of Pooler will have its own St. Patrick’s Day festival this year.

The Greater Pooler Chamber of Commerce is hosting the festival on Mar. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Tanger Outlets in Pooler.

There will be live music, food trucks, shopping and other activities available.

Shuttles will still be running from Pooler to Savannah from 7:30 a.m. to midnight. The pickup point will be at Tanger Outlets in Pooler and dropoff is in Downtown Savannah at MLK and Turner.