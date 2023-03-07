SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’re looking for something exciting to do this weekend, look no further than the Savannah River.

Plant Riverside District will be hosting Shamrocks and Shenanigans celebrating St. Patrick’s Day March 11-19.

The party will kick off at 1:00 p.m. on March 11 with free live music throughout the afternoon and evening. The 9-day event includes family-friendly activities like photos with Lucky the Leprechaun as well as festive food and drink options for all ages.

“We’re thrilled to host our third annual Shamrocks and Shenanigans celebration at Plant Riverside District, offering incredible live entertainment on two main stages and family-friendly fun for all ages,” said Richard C. Kessler, Chairman and CEO of The Kessler Collection. “We warmly invite area residents and guests to join us to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Plant Riverside District, which is widely known as Savannah’s Entertainment District, from March 11 through 19.”

There will also be food and drink specials available at Plant Riverside District all day and into the evening.

