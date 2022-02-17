Plant Riverside District to host 5-day Shamrocks and Shenanigans Celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Plant Riverside District’s Shamrocks and Shenanigans Celebration will return this March for St. Patrick’s Day.
The five-day event promises free live music, Irish dance performances, mini-golf and festive food and drink options. “Lucky the Leprechaun” will be available for photo ops each night, along with Irish-inspired aerial performances by Cirque Divina.
The fun kicks off along Savannah’s riverfront on March 16 with two music stages, special events and food and drink specials. Take a look below at the full schedule or visit plantriversidedistrict.com for more information.
Wednesday, March 16
- Whitley Deputy Band from 12-3 p.m.
- St. Patrick’s Day-themed mini-golf on from 1-6 p.m.
- Pipe and Drum Band performance from 3:15-4 p.m.
- Laiken Love and the Fellowship of Love from 4-7 p.m.
- Legacy-Irish School of Dance performances from 6-6:30 p.m.
- The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra from 6:30-8 p.m.
- Eric Culberson Blues Band from 8:15-11 p.m.
- Free Cirque Divina aerial performances will take place at 8:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- Fountain shows at 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
- Shamrock the Riverwalk Lighting Ceremony at Martin luther King Jr. Park with Richard Kessler at 8 p.m.
Thursday, March 17
- Swamptooth from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- St. Patrick’s Day-themed mini-golf on from 1-6 p.m.
- Shamrocks and Shenanigans Party at Electric Moon Skytop Lounge from noon until midnight (21 and up, $20 at door)
- Individually Twisted from 1-4 p.m.
- Lyn Avenue from 3-7 p.m.
- American Idiot (Green Day tribute band) from 7-10 p.m.
- Ramona and the Riot from 9-11:30 p.m.
- Free evening aerial performances by Cirque Divina at 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- Fountain shows at 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Friday, March 18
- St. Patrick’s Day-themed mini-golf on from 1-6 p.m.
- Irish-themed crafts with Jessica’s Rainbow Bright Kids from 1-4 p.m.
- Children’s St. Patrick’s Cookie Decorating experience at 5 p.m. (Ticketed event)
Saturday, March 19
- St. Patrick’s Day-themed mini-golf on from 1-6 p.m.
- Irish-themed crafts with Jessica’s Rainbow Bright Kids from 1-4 p.m.
- Children’s St. Patrick’s Cookie Decorating experience at 2 p.m. (Ticketed event)
Sunday, March 20
- St. Patrick’s Day-themed mini-golf on from 1-4 p.m.
- Irish-themed crafts with Jessica’s Rainbow Bright Kids from 1-4 p.m.
- Children’s St. Patrick’s Cookie Decorating experience at 2 p.m. (Ticketed event)