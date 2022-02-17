Plant Riverside District to host 5-day Shamrocks and Shenanigans Celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Plant Riverside District’s Shamrocks and Shenanigans Celebration will return this March for St. Patrick’s Day.

The five-day event promises free live music, Irish dance performances, mini-golf and festive food and drink options. “Lucky the Leprechaun” will be available for photo ops each night, along with Irish-inspired aerial performances by Cirque Divina.

The fun kicks off along Savannah’s riverfront on March 16 with two music stages, special events and food and drink specials. Take a look below at the full schedule or visit plantriversidedistrict.com for more information.

Wednesday, March 16

Whitley Deputy Band from 12-3 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day-themed mini-golf on from 1-6 p.m.

Pipe and Drum Band performance from 3:15-4 p.m.

Laiken Love and the Fellowship of Love from 4-7 p.m.

Legacy-Irish School of Dance performances from 6-6:30 p.m.

The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra from 6:30-8 p.m.

Eric Culberson Blues Band from 8:15-11 p.m.

Free Cirque Divina aerial performances will take place at 8:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Fountain shows at 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Shamrock the Riverwalk Lighting Ceremony at Martin luther King Jr. Park with Richard Kessler at 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 17

Swamptooth from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day-themed mini-golf on from 1-6 p.m.

Shamrocks and Shenanigans Party at Electric Moon Skytop Lounge from noon until midnight (21 and up, $20 at door)

Individually Twisted from 1-4 p.m.

Lyn Avenue from 3-7 p.m.

American Idiot (Green Day tribute band) from 7-10 p.m.

Ramona and the Riot from 9-11:30 p.m.

Free evening aerial performances by Cirque Divina at 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Fountain shows at 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Friday, March 18

St. Patrick’s Day-themed mini-golf on from 1-6 p.m.

Irish-themed crafts with Jessica’s Rainbow Bright Kids from 1-4 p.m.

Children’s St. Patrick’s Cookie Decorating experience at 5 p.m. (Ticketed event)

Saturday, March 19

St. Patrick’s Day-themed mini-golf on from 1-6 p.m.

Irish-themed crafts with Jessica’s Rainbow Bright Kids from 1-4 p.m.

Children’s St. Patrick’s Cookie Decorating experience at 2 p.m. (Ticketed event)

Sunday, March 20