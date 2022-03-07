HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Hilton Head Island is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this weekend.

The fun begins Saturday, March 12, with the second annual Hilton Head Ireland Boat Parade. It is free to enter, and registration can be completed online at this link.

Boats will gather at 10 a.m., then take off at 11 a.m. from the bottom of Broad Creek near Buck Island.

Following the boat parade will be the inaugural Irish Concert at Celebration Park (94 Pope Avenue).

From 4 to 7 p.m., various bands will play, including The Fenian Sons (Boston Irish rock), the Boston Police Gaelic Column of Pipes and Drums and the Pipes and Drums of the New York City Police Department Emerald Society.

Parade Day

The Hilton Head Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set to start at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 13. The parade will begin at the beach parking lot on Pope Avenue across from Lagoon Road.

Whether by float or on foot, paradegoers will travel along Pope Avenue, then make a left onto Office Park Road and end at Park Plaza.

WSAV News 3 will be airing the entire parade live on-air and online.

Helpful links

Click or tap here to download the parade map.

To enter the parade, visit this link for rules and registration.

Volunteers are needed! Check out this link or call 855-287-7287 for information.

Shuttles

The Breeze Trolley will run one-way trips on parade day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from USCB Hilton Head to Celebration Park. No other stops will be made.