SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local trolley company is making it a bit easier for paradegoers to enjoy their St. Patrick’s Day.

Old Savannah Tours will be offering shuttle services from downtown to Midtown and Tybee Island on St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17.

The cost is $25 per person — cash only. Each rider will receive a wristband that allows them to take the shuttle back and forth as many times as desired.

The shuttle will run on the hour from 6 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.

No open containers of alcohol are allowed on board.

“In 2022, our Tybee Island shuttle service was able to keep thousands of people from getting behind the wheel during Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration,” said Joey Serpa, director of operations for Old Savannah Tours. “With the addition of the Midtown shuttle this year, our team is amplifying its efforts to make local roadways safer.”

Midtown

The pick-up and drop-off site will be located at the old Sears parking lot at Oglethorpe Mall. That’s at the corner of White Bluff and Abercorn Streets.

The last shuttle will leave downtown for Midtown at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Tybee Island

Pickups will take place every 30 minutes at the Rivers End Campground & RV Park, Tybee Lighthouse, DeSoto Beach Club/Beachside Colony Resort and Hotel Tybee.

The last shuttle from downtown will leave for Tybee at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, and the last shuttle from Tybee to downtown will depart at 1 a.m.

For more information, contact Old Savannah Tours at 912-234-8128.