SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Savannah is gearing up for its annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

It’s one of the largest in the country.

With that in mind, the city has laid out plans for everything.

From parking changes to rules for squares, here’s what you need to know.

Parade route

The parade kicks off at the intersection of Gwinnett and Abercorn streets near Forsyth park.

From there, floats and marching bands travel north, as far as Bay Street, before heading back south to the end at the intersection of Bull and Harris streets.

Squares along the parade route include:

Former Calhoun Square (currently unnamed)

Oglethorpe Square

Lafayette Square

Johnson Square

Wright Square

Madison Square

Chippewa Square

Keep that in mind if you plan on setting up camp in one of the squares.

To-go cup zone

For parade day only, the city is extending its to-go cup zone from River Street as far south as Victory Drive. In this area, you can walk around with an alcoholic beverage in a 16oz plastic cup.

Restaurants and bars are allowed to give out to-go cups, but they cannot be served through windows or doors out to the public.

Land rush

For those looking to find the best spot in one of the squares, there are some strict rules to follow.

The night before the parade, security guards and city marshals will block off the squares from 10 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

Only then will they open the squares back up for the land rush to begin.

Really, it’s a rush.

Paradegoers will run across the squares armed with tape and stakes to seal off their section.

No pushing, grabbing or hitting will be tolerated, officials said.

They also ask that paradegoers leave up the orange fencing in the squares — it’s there to protect the landscaping.

Squares

There are a number of rules to follow for those who choose to enjoy the parade from one of Savannah’s squares.

No underage drinking

Don’t leave litter (Bring your trash bags)

Don’t damage the landscaping

No setup before 6 a.m.

Remove everything from the square by 6 p.m.

The use of city electricity and water is prohibited

Paradegoers will be allowed to bring tables, coolers (no styrofoam coolers), lawn chairs and 10-by-10-foot pop-up tents.

Prohibited items include grills, styrofoam, glass, amplified sound, kegs, scaffolding, stages, advertisements, barriers, bartenders, ladders and personal portable toilets.

Keep the green

Litter is one of the toughest battles the city faces on St. Patrick’s Day.

To alleviate the mess, they’re offering carts for both trash and recycling along the parade route and in high-traffic squares.

Recycling carts will be black with yellow tops that take plastic beer cups, bottles and cans; paper and cardboard; and plastic plates and utensils. Remember: glass is prohibited at the parade.

Parking

Parking is restricted along the parade route and on streets inside the staging area starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday until the parade clears.

No parking signs will be posted the week prior to the parade.

Vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Parking permits are available at $25 for the city’s parking garages, though they can only be purchased through March 10.

The Visitor Center parking lot will also be available for cars and RVs.

Drivers should call the location listed below during the hours listed for the place they’d like to park.

You’ll then be given a citation number to enter online (at this link) and pay. You can only pay online; not in person.

Permits will be available for pick up at each location listed on Monday, March 13, and Tuesday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To pick yours up, you’ll need a copy of the receipt and a picture ID.