(Related video above: Full schedule of events for St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With tens of thousands of people expected to visit downtown Savannah on St. Patrick’s Day, you won’t want to press your luck on your ride home.

Especially if you plan on getting into the holiday spirit with spirits on Friday.

This year, there are several options, from hitching a ride on a shuttle to downloading a rideshare app.

Chatham Area Transit (CAT)

On Friday and Saturday, CAT’s fixed route and paratransit services will run from 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Be advised, riders are not allowed to bring large coolers or large items on CAT buses.

The following Fixed-Route will access the ITC with no re-route:

3W CHATHAM

3B AUGUSTA

4 BARNARD

17 SILK HOPE

25 WESTLAKE

29 GWINNETT

The following Fixed-Route will access the ITC with re-routes:

10 E. SAVANNAH

14 ABERCORN

27/28 WATERS

31 SKIDAWAY/SANDFLY

The Savannah Belles Ferry will run from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Savannah Convention Center on Hutchinson Island and the Waving Girl Landing dock. Ferries will not service the City Hall Landing dock.

The DOT shuttles will not operate on St. Patrick’s Day and CAT will not provide shuttle services in the city.

Port Wentworth

CAT will provide a $5 shuttle that will only service the Port Wentworth area on Friday.

The shuttle will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on a (1) hour frequency from the two shuttle locations below:

Port Wentworth City Hall, 7224 GA Highway 21 Publix – The Market at Rice Hope, 7936 GA Highway 21

Riders will be dropped off at the Joe Murray Rivers Jr., Intermodal Transit Center in Savannah.

Riders can purchase their $5 St. Patrick’s Day Unlimited Pass by downloading the Token Transit App for free.

Old Savannah Tours

This local trolley company will be offering shuttle services from downtown to Midtown and Tybee Island. The shuttle will run on the hour from 6 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.

It’ll cost $25 per person (cash only).

Each rider will receive a wristband that allows them to take the shuttle back and forth as many times as desired.

Midtown

The pick-up and drop-off site will be located at the old Sears parking lot at Oglethorpe Mall. That’s at the corner of White Bluff and Abercorn Streets.

The last shuttle will leave downtown for Midtown at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Tybee Island

Pickups will take place every 30 minutes at the Rivers End Campground & RV Park, Tybee Lighthouse, DeSoto Beach Club/Beachside Colony Resort and Hotel Tybee.

The last shuttle from downtown will leave for Tybee at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, and the last shuttle from Tybee to downtown will depart at 1 a.m.

Open containers of alcohol are prohibited on the shuttles.

For more information, contact Old Savannah Tours at 912-234-8128.

Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce

The Chamber of Commerce will be running shuttles from the Tanger Outlets in Pooler to the Clyde Venue in Savannah (at 223 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd).

Services will be available from 7 a.m. Friday until midnight.

Tickets can be purchased online at this link. Prices are as follows for roundtrip tickets:

Early registration $25 for ages 11 and up $15 for children 10 and under $20 for military and seniors 60 and up

On St. Patrick’s Day $30 for ages 11 and up $20 for children 10 and under $25 for military and senior 60 and up



Day Tripper Shuttles

This new shuttle service will be offering rides from Tybee to Savannah all day.

The cost is $20 per person.

For more information visit daytrippershuttles.com or call 912-663-6197.

Tow to Go

AAA is offering its Tow to Go services for St. Patrick’s Day weekend, from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Monday.

It’s in an effort to keep impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.

AAA will dispatch a tow truck to take the driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

The service is free for anyone, though AAA asks that it be treated as a last resort.

Call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

Rideshare apps

Download Uber or Lyft before you head out to the parade. Keep in mind, fares will go up when there aren’t enough drivers to meet demand.