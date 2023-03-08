SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – While many businesses in Savannah are preparing for St Patrick’s Day, one local company is preparing for what comes after the big weekend for those who overindulge.

This year workers at TACKL Health in Savannah are introducing new mobile IV services downtown for those who need to rehydrate and replenish.

Workers say they use a method called “stacking” which helps essential vitamins and nutrients get into the bloodstream faster than other methods.

“We find the solutions that are going to be the most effective and stack those together for a stronger result in a shorter time. So, it made sense as we’re already doing IV hydration and have mobile IV hydration to then bring this to Savannah residents and visitors downtown for this weekend,” says TACKL Health co-founder Lauren Hetzel.

Workers say the IV services will be available downtown, but if you need a little extra help, they can come to treat you where you are.

