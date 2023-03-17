SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Bustling crowds have business booming in Savannah.

Owner of Pinkie Master’s, Matthew Garappllo, told News 3, “The city is busier than it’s ever been.”

Rep. Buddy Carter said, “It means the cash register is running, and that’s a good thing, it is so helpful to our economy, I don’t think most people realize what a boost it is to our economy.”

And business owners say, thanks to new city ordinances aimed at making the celebration more small business-friendly, they’re seeing more people enjoying local establishments instead of giving their cash to out-of-town vendors.

“The more that’s spent in the business in town the better so that’s a good thing,” Garappllo said.

St. Patrick’s Day has long been a massive draw for tourism in savannah bringing people in from all over the world.

“This is just a great time of year to be in Savannah, we are having a great day, the 199th parade, we’re thrilled to have all our visitors, all our locals,” said owner of Saints and Shamrocks Hope Ebberwein.

Saints and Shamrocks celebrates Irish heritage year round but march is especially big for the business.

“We try to have good authentic imported Irish items here in the store and it’s a wonderful souvenir to take home from a wonderful parade and a wonderful visit to Savannah,” Ebberwein told News 3.

And even though the weekend has only just begun, business owners are already excited for what’s to come.

Ebberwein said, “We look forward to seeing you all for the 200th parade next year, it’ll be a Saturday and we are already ready for it.”