Local businesses react to proposed St. Patrick’s Day changes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There’s nothing like the smokey smell of bar-b-que to draw a lunchtime crowd.

If the city council approves a new plan for Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival, Trick’s Barbecue at the corner of Bull St. and Victory Dr. could bring in an even bigger crowd.

“We’re hoping everything does get approved, because we didn’t do MLK Day for like a couple of years, so it’s exciting that like you know we get to see a bunch of people, and like it’s really to survive basically,” says Tricks family owner, Taylor Middleton.

One of the proposed changes would extend the to-go cup zone for St. Patrick’s Day east to Truman Parkway and south to Victory Drive.

But will there be enough foot traffic that far away from downtown? Businesses are split on the answer.

“I would think so, especially like you know tourists,” Middleton says. “They want to see. Like you know, they want to see everything.”

Brian Fiasconaro, Executive Chef at Hop Atomica on the corner of East 39th and Broad Streets says, “I think the locals want to stay in their neighborhoods, and stay close to places that they’re familiar with.”

Fiasconaro thinks allowing to-go cups this far away from the parade route will encourage more residents to celebrate and spend their money.

“I think it would be great to have people celebrating not just on River Street, but also in the neighborhoods where they can feel more at home and a little bit safer,” Fiasconaro said.

Festival leaders say they hope the new plan, if passed, will also help more minority-owned businesses benefit from all that St. Patrick’s Day has to offer.

Taylor Middleton, who is black, is looking forward to it, “I’m glad that was actually thought of. We’ve got 520 right next door, so you know we’re excited.”

City Council got a first look at the proposed ordinance changes Thursday. The aldermen are expected to vote on them in two weeks.