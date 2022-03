SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The parade may be over but the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations continue in downtown Savannah.

Explore WSAV’s Savannah Cams down below as revelers enjoy the Hostess City’s festivities.

City Market

Savannah Cams – City Market 2 View

Hyatt

Savannah Cams – Hyatt North View

River Street East

Savannah Cams – River Street East View

Westin Trade Center