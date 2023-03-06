SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friends, family and community leaders gathered at St. Peter the Apostle Church on Sunday to watch as George Schwarz was officially introduced to the public as the grand marshal for this year’s Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parade.

“It’s a dream of a lifetime,” the 2023 grand marshal told News 3. “I’ve been involved in this parade my whole life and I never dreamed it could happen and it did.”

Schwarz previously served as an aide for former grand marshal Mike Kenny back in 2018. Now he proudly holds the title he’s always wanted.

General chairman of the St. Patrick’s Day parade committee, Ashley Norris, says the parade is more than just a celebration — it’s about honoring the mission of what St. Patrick fought for.

“It’s faith that brings us together,” Norris said. “It’s the faith and the spread of St. Patrick that spread Christianity throughout our Ireland.

“We never let that go in our hearts, and then to be with your family and be with your friends at this special time is some of the most important things.”

Former grand marshal Tommy Brunson says he’s happy that Schwarz holds the position this year.

“It’s good to know that the tradition is still going on,” Brunson said. “Just like it was when I was a little boy and I used to see those old men. Those old men getting that sash and all and it’s continuing and our children know about it and our grandchildren know about it.”

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade will be Savannah’s 199th.