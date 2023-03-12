Savannah, G.A.(WSAV) — The 199th St. Patrick’s Day Parade is almost here, but before the fun begins members of the community gathered to honor those who came before us.

The Cathedral Basilica of Saint John the Baptist hosted the annual Celtic Cross Mass service on Sunday to honor the Christian faith, but also the Irish descendants that came before us.

Bishop Stephen Parkes said, “We’re really intertwining faith, family, and love for country, and also through the lens of Irish culture. We’re very grateful here in our city and very proud of the Irish heritage of those who come here uh for centuries who made their home here and have made Savannah a great place to live.”

Following mass, hundreds walked the streets of downtown Savannah to the Celtic Cross monument at Emmett Park. It is dedicated to the past, present, and future of the Irish community.

Bishop Parkes says it’s important to keep this tradition going year after year.

“Tradition is important because it talks a lot about where we’ve been and who we are. It defines us as a people, and I think that today the traditions of our faith and of course the traditions of our family, they root us in who we are going to be in the future,” Bishop Parkes explained.

George Schwarz, grand marshal for this year’s parade, says it’s important not to lose sight of the real reason for this celebration.

“You know it’s great to have a good time, but we also remember our families that came before us and all the other Irish here that really laid down this life we have here in Savannah. But remember what we’re really doing here. Yes, everybody have a good time and enjoy yourself, but remember what it’s all about,” Schwarz said.