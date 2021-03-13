Hundreds celebrate at Plant Riverside’s St. Patrick’s Day festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – COVID-19 is not stopping the crowds from coming to downtown Savannah to celebrate.

Hundreds of revelers are celebrating at Plant Riverside District’s St. Patrick’s Day festival. Shamrocks and Shenanigans is a six-day event. The riverfront party will feature entertainment, dancing and food.

With Savannah’s mask mandate still in effect, city leaders and health officials have voiced concern about large gatherings.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson called for fencing around Plant Riverside as a safety precaution. He said the city will take action if safety becomes a concern.

“The city of Savannah owns our riverfront. We will regulate our riverfront in accordance with the emergency mandates of our community,” Johnson said.

There will be no shortage of partying and green on the river. The Plant Riverside District festival is going on through Wednesday, St. Patrick’s Day.