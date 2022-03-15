SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The countdown is on to Thursday, the return of the St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Savannah. With it being the first large-scale celebration since the start of the pandemic, hotels and businesses are expecting to see huge crowds.

Joseph Marinelli, president of Visit Savannah, said visitors had already started arriving this past weekend, with the bulk expected to make the trip on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The sea of green comes at the start of Savannah’s peak tourist season, which usually lasts until early fall. Marinelli expects the holiday will help the industry, as it continues to recover from the slower business seen during the height of the pandemic.

“The good news is our visitor spending figures are way up,” he said. “The bad news is the number of visitors coming to town is still lagging behind where we were in 2018 and 2019. So this will be a big boost for us for sure.”

Marinelli said most visitors typically come from Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas. But there are some New Englanders and even guests all the way from Ireland.

“I think there’s a tremendous pent-up demand for Savannah’s St.Patrick’s Day celebration,” he said. “The weather seems like it’s going to cooperate nicely, so I expect we’ll have very large crowds.”

Those large crowds are expected to last throughout the weekend.

It’s welcome news for businesses. Staff at Moon River Brewing Company on Bay Street are expecting up to 400 people a day. They’re preparing meals ahead of time and have extra barrels of beer on standby ready to satisfy revelers’ taste buds.

“We are very excited to have a full, open, non-COVID-influenced St. Patrick’s Day,” manager Katie Cox said. “We’re excited for people to be able to celebrate to their fullest.”

As for places to stay, Marinelli said hotels in the historic district and throughout the city are seeing a high volume of bookings, but many do still have rooms available.