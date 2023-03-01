SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is known as one of the largest in the U.S.

Each year, tens of thousands of paradegoers flock to the Hostess City for a day of floats, marching bands — and a whole lot of green.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee has planned a whole host of ceremonies and events leading up to parade day. Keep reading for the details.

Greening of the Fountain

  • Friday, March 10, at 12 p.m.
  • Forsyth Park Fountain
  • Family-friendly ceremony to celebrate the greening of the water in the city’s fountains.

20th Annual Tybee Island Heritage Parade

  • Saturday, March 11, at 3 p.m.
  • Tybee Island

Celtic Cross Mass and Parade to Emmet Park

  • Sunday, March 12, at 11:30 a.m.
  • Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist (222 E Harris St.)
  • Following mass, Irish families and organizations will walk to the site of the Celtic Cross Monument in Emmet Park on Bay Street.

Celtic Cross Reception

  • Sunday, March 12, at 2:30 p.m.
  • Charles Morris Center (10 E Broad St.)
  • A ticketed reception with friends, family and community members.

Sgt. William Jasper Green Parade and Ceremony

  • Thursday, March 16, at 4 p.m.
  • Parade from Johnson Square to Madison Square
  • The grand marshal and military bands will lead a parade to the site of the Sgt. William Jasper Green ceremony in Madison Square where the ceremony will take place.

Mass of St. Patrick

  • Friday, March 17, at 8 a.m.
  • Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist (222 E Harris St.)
  • Daily mass celebrating the feast day of St. Patrick.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

  • Friday, March 17, at 10:15 a.m.
  • Parade route
  • The parade steps off at the intersection of Abercorn and Gwinnett streets, ending at the reviewing stand on Bull and Liberty streets.