SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is known as one of the largest in the U.S.
Each year, tens of thousands of paradegoers flock to the Hostess City for a day of floats, marching bands — and a whole lot of green.
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee has planned a whole host of ceremonies and events leading up to parade day. Keep reading for the details.
Greening of the Fountain
- Friday, March 10, at 12 p.m.
- Forsyth Park Fountain
- Family-friendly ceremony to celebrate the greening of the water in the city’s fountains.
20th Annual Tybee Island Heritage Parade
- Saturday, March 11, at 3 p.m.
- Tybee Island
Celtic Cross Mass and Parade to Emmet Park
- Sunday, March 12, at 11:30 a.m.
- Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist (222 E Harris St.)
- Following mass, Irish families and organizations will walk to the site of the Celtic Cross Monument in Emmet Park on Bay Street.
Celtic Cross Reception
- Sunday, March 12, at 2:30 p.m.
- Charles Morris Center (10 E Broad St.)
- A ticketed reception with friends, family and community members.
Sgt. William Jasper Green Parade and Ceremony
- Thursday, March 16, at 4 p.m.
- Parade from Johnson Square to Madison Square
- The grand marshal and military bands will lead a parade to the site of the Sgt. William Jasper Green ceremony in Madison Square where the ceremony will take place.
Mass of St. Patrick
- Friday, March 17, at 8 a.m.
- Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist (222 E Harris St.)
- Daily mass celebrating the feast day of St. Patrick.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
- Friday, March 17, at 10:15 a.m.
- Parade route
- The parade steps off at the intersection of Abercorn and Gwinnett streets, ending at the reviewing stand on Bull and Liberty streets.