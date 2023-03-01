SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is known as one of the largest in the U.S.

Each year, tens of thousands of paradegoers flock to the Hostess City for a day of floats, marching bands — and a whole lot of green.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee has planned a whole host of ceremonies and events leading up to parade day. Keep reading for the details.

Greening of the Fountain

Friday, March 10, at 12 p.m.

Forsyth Park Fountain

Family-friendly ceremony to celebrate the greening of the water in the city’s fountains.

20th Annual Tybee Island Heritage Parade

Saturday, March 11, at 3 p.m.

Tybee Island

Celtic Cross Mass and Parade to Emmet Park

Sunday, March 12, at 11:30 a.m.

Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist (222 E Harris St.)

Following mass, Irish families and organizations will walk to the site of the Celtic Cross Monument in Emmet Park on Bay Street.

Celtic Cross Reception

Sunday, March 12, at 2:30 p.m.

Charles Morris Center (10 E Broad St.)

A ticketed reception with friends, family and community members.

Sgt. William Jasper Green Parade and Ceremony

Thursday, March 16, at 4 p.m.

Parade from Johnson Square to Madison Square

The grand marshal and military bands will lead a parade to the site of the Sgt. William Jasper Green ceremony in Madison Square where the ceremony will take place.

Mass of St. Patrick

Friday, March 17, at 8 a.m.

Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist (222 E Harris St.)

Daily mass celebrating the feast day of St. Patrick.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade