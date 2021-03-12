Forsyth Park tree-planting ceremony honors late St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — To mark the start of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Savannah, a tree was planted in Forsyth Park on Friday.

The small gathering took place shortly after the Greening of the Fountain ceremony Friday morning.

The special tree, which was planted a few feet away from the now-green Forsyth Park fountain, honors St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshals who have passed away.

Mayor Van Johnson joined Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee members in planting the tree.

Following a short prayer, the leaders dug their gold shovels into the dirt to plant the tree.

“These trees outlive the people who plant them,” Johnson commented during the planting process.

He says that the committee and the city have been able to continue honoring Savannah’s Irish heritage in a safe manner.

“These are cultural traditions that the city of Savannah recognizes. We want to honor and respect them,” Johnson said.

“The St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee has been phenomenal in working with us and finding ways that we could do it safely and do it virtually,” he said.

While there is no parade this year, upcoming St. Patrick’s Day events will be streamed online to encourage people to enjoy them at home.

Last year’s tree-planting ceremony was held in Pulaski Square.