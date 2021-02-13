For second consecutive year, Hilton Head Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Hilton Head Island’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled for the second consecutive year.

The parade, originally scheduled for Sunday, March 14, has been canceled due to ongoing concerns of community spread of COVID-19.

In a statement to News 3, the planning committee says they’re looking forward to an even better parade next year.

“The planning committee looks forward to March 13, 2022, when the delayed celebration undoubtedly will turn the island greener than ever before.” Hilton Head Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee

The decision was made after many committee discussions as well as meetings with town and county officials.

Thousands typically attend the annual event in the Lowcountry, which was also canceled last year at the start of the pandemic.