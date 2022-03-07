SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city has provided a list of answers to the most frequently asked questions about this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah.

For non-emergency questions, the city asks you to call the Savannah Police Department’s non-emergency number at 912-652-6500 or the Office of Special Events, Film and Tourism at 912-351-3837.

WSAV News 3 will also be including FAQs from our viewers. Do you have a question? Email digital@wsav.com.

What time does the parade start?

Pending final approval, the parade is expected to begin at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 17.

Where is the parade route?

The parade route begins at the intersection of Gwinnett and Abercorn streets and ends at Harris and Bull streets.

Squares along the parade route include Calhoun, Oglethorpe, LaFayette, Johnson, Wright, Madison, and Chippewa.

Click or tap here to download the Official Parade Map.

courtesy of Savanah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee

Are masks required?

No. Savannah’s mask mandate expired March 1 and has not been renewed.

Are parking garage passes available?

The city will be updating this link with information, but in the meantime, anyone interested in pre-paid spaces can call the Bryan Street Garage at 912-651-6477.

Do I need a wristband?

No. Festival wristbands will not be available as they have been in years past as there will be no outdoor entertainment and/or food and alcohol sales.

The city instead encourages paradegoers to patronize local businesses.

Can I walk around with a drink?

Yes. For Thursday, March 17 only, the To-Go Cup Zone will be extended to Victory Drive on the south and Truman Parkway on the east.

provided by city of Savannah

Where can I buy a drink?

Local bars and restaurants. You must be 21 years old and have a valid ID.

Will there be food trucks?

Yes, local food trucks will be set up on the north side of Bay Street between Bull and Whitaker streets. There will also be food trucks throughout the To-Go Cup Zone at private locations.

Can I still take part in the 6 a.m. “Land Rush” in the squares?

Yes, but the city encourages participants to consider social distancing as much as possible.

Visitors will be asked to leave the squares at 10 p.m. the night before St. Patrick’s Day. At 6 a.m. on the morning of, security will officially open the squares up to paradegoers.

There are a number of rules for the Land Rush. Click or tap here for the full list.

Can I have a picnic in a square?

Yes. Paradegoers are encouraged to enjoy the day with their friends and family. You are responsible for removing all of your trash.

What happens if someone gets lost?

Lost children will be brought to the City Market Command Post on St. Julian and Montgomery streets.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to have an updated photo of their child readily available in the event of an emergency.

What if I lose personal property?

All lost property items will be brought to the Command Post on St. Julian and Montgomery streets. At the end of each night, lost property will be taken to the Savannah Police Department property room on Ross Road.

What happens if my car is towed?

You will need to go to Savannah Police Department Headquarters at 201 Habersham Street.

What time do I have to have my car removed from the parade route?

All vehicles must be removed from the parade route by 6 a.m. on the morning of the parade.