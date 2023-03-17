SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The first float worth taking another look at is by the Chatham County Parks And Recreation. It had golf, basketball and even outdoor grilling. Many spectators received hot dogs today along the parade route.

“It took about 16 hours altogether. We did a little bit here and a little bit there. But probably about 16 hours, a good two days,” the group told WSAV

If you were in the mood to sing and dance… this group from Arkansas City, Kansas traveled 21 hours over two days to get to Savannah.

They told WSAV, “A lot of them had never even been out of the state. So to go across the country to a coastal town and get to perform in front of 750,00 people plus is an amazing opportunity. We’re so thankful to be here”

And finally, a classic, the Coca-Cola float, which took about two months to put together.

Each year they try to add something new. This year, a tribute to the last days of winter.

“A float essentially is an iceberg. And, you know, Coca-Cola, right, the polar bears are pretty iconic. It gives us great pride every year we’re able to participate,” the group said.

Although the parade floats are gone until next year, city officials expect St. Patrick’s Day festivities to carry over into the weekend.