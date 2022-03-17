The video above is pre-recorded live coverage from WSAV’s Coastal Sunrise.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It was a very early start for some parade goers in Savannah. Groups took part in the annual Savannah St. Patrick’s Day tradition know as the “Land Rush.”

The city closed off the squares at 10:00 p.m. Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s festivities. People were restricted from entering the squares overnight.

At 6:00 a.m. the city reopened the squares for parade attendees to claim spots in the squares for watching the parade.

Several of the land rushers waited through the night for their chance to declare their territory.

The parade is expected to begin at 10:15 a.m.

