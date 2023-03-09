SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In just 8 days, the streets of Savannah will be flooded with the color green. Today city leaders started a series of informational press briefings to make sure everyone is up to speed on the big day.

“This is game time, said Mayor Van Johnson. “This is what we prepare for all year long and the city of Savannah has gotten quite good at it.”

Savannah is no stranger to tourists throughout the week but next Friday and into the weekend without a doubt will be one of the busiest holidays of the year.

The city is looking to repeat the success of last year’s expanded to-go cup zone.

Mayor Van Johnson reminded the public what that expansion will look like once the full council approves it.

He said, “The boundaries of the zone will be victory drive to the south, the river to the north, the Truman Parkway to the east, and MLK Boulevard to the west. With the expectation of a small portion near the river that will extend west to the Talmadge bridge.”

The expansion was put in place to give local businesses outside the immediate downtown area a chance to get in on the st. patrick’s day pot of gold – but also giving residents an alternative to the downtown crowds and areas packed with tourists.

“We wanted A – locals to have a greater opportunity to participate and we didn’t want them necessarily to have to come downtown in order to participate,” Mayor Johnson said.

The mayor expects this year’s holiday to be more vibrant than years since it falls on a Friday – but the message stays the same – public safety comes first.

“And if people are coming here with the intention of breaking the law. Then their stay here will be a little longer than they intended,” said Mayor Johnson.