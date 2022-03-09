SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city’s special event department says cleanliness is the top priority this St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah.

“We’re extremely efficient with this. When the parade closes, our sanitation and greenscapes crews do a great job of getting right behind that parade and cleaning up,” said Special Events, Film & Tourism Director Susan Broker.

And while the city is stepping up sanitation efforts — bringing manpower and distributing additional trash containers — they’re asking for paradegoers to be mindful.

“Help us keep the city clean by using those containers,” said Gene Prevatt with sanitation. “Better yet, bring your own trash cans with you.”

It’s tradition for paradegoers to set up camp in Savannah’s squares; Calhoun, Oglethorpe, LaFayette, Johnson, Wright, Madison and Chippewa are along the parade route.

The night before the parade, city marshals will clear each of them. They’ll reopen at 6 a.m. for the “Land Rush,” when paradegoers quickly cordon off a section of select squares for prime parade viewing.

You can bring your own tents, tables, food and alcohol — but you’re asked to take it home with you, too.

“If you pack it in, pack it out,” Gordon Denney, greenscapes director, said. “That helps us tremendously.”

Broker reminded the public of certain prohibited items, namely styrofoam, glass and personal portalets.

The city will be providing portapotties, extra trash bags and stepping up other sanitation efforts. Orange fencing will be set up to protect the greenery in the historic squares.

It’s all in an effort to make this St. Patrick’s Day a memorable one for the Hostess City.

“We have a great celebration planned,” Broker said. “Our community deserves one after a two-year hiatus. We’re all looking forward to a beautiful day in Savannah.”