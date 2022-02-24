SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Changes are coming to Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival. Thursday night, city leaders approved recommendations from the committee that organizes the festival.

The to-go cup zone will be expanded from the Savannah River to Victory Drive, and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Truman Parkway.

The city will also not issue, street permits for vendors this year. That means you’ll have to buy food and alcohol at local bars or restaurants.

Also, out-of-town motorcoaches will not be allowed to park in the to-go cup zone.

The city hopes these changes will make the festival safer and more family-friendly.