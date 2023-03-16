SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Planning to use rideshare services to get to all the St. Patrick’s Day nightlife? If so, there are some designated areas for passengers to be picked up or dropped off throughout the weekend.

With St. Paddy’s Day falling on a Friday this year, it’s predicted to be one of the heaviest crowds the city has seen in years — which means the roads will be very congested. Savannah city officials have set up three locations where you can meet your ride after in order to keep traffic moving.

If you call for a ride after 10 p.m. you will be dropped off at, or picked up from, one of the locations shown below until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Police ask drivers to refrain from stopping in the middle of the street or face getting a citation.

City officials and law enforcement are also encouraging rideshare options to deter people from drinking and driving.

“So if you drink, don’t drive. Have a designated driver with you or make other arrangements to get home,” Savannah Police Sargeant Jason Pagliaro said.